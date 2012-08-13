By Koustav Samanta
Aug 13 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry
commodities, fell on Monday, as sluggish activity continued to
pull down panamax and capesize vessel rates.
The main index, which factors in the average daily earnings
of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport
vessels, fell 10 points or 1.29 percent to 764 points.
"Abysmally weak demand coupled with low cargo enquires and
oversupplied tonnage is seeing all dry bulk segments reeling
under tremendous pressure," RS Platou Markets analyst Rahul
Kapoor said in a note to clients.
The Baltic's panamax index dipped 10 points or 1.23
percent to 804 points.
Earnings for panamaxes, which usually transport 60,000 to
70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or grains, have fallen more than 51
percent this year.
The Baltic's capesize index slipped 11 points or
0.94 percent to 1,158 points. Capesizes typically transport
150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal.
"Iron ore majors continued to fix spot in the Capesize
segment but had plenty of ships to choose from and rates only
drifted lower," Kapoor said.
Sellers of foreign iron ore cargoes to China slashed prices
further on Monday as the benchmark rate dropped to its lowest in
more than 2-1/2 years, with losses likely to deepen as weak
steel demand forces mills to cut output.
Shipments of iron ore account for about a third of seaborne
volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price
developments remained a key factor for dry freight.
Average daily earnings for handysize ships were down $116 to
$7,583, while those for supramax ships were down $94 to $9,170.
Growing ship supply has been outpacing commodity demand for
some time and is widely expected to weigh on dry bulk freight
rates in the coming months.
"We maintain a cautious view on the dry bulk market and
while we see downside as limited, a meaningful upside does not
seem to be on the cards near-term," Arctic Securities analyst
Erik Nikolai Stavseth said.
The overall index, which gauges the cost of shipping
commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and
fertiliser, has fallen about 56 percent this year.
