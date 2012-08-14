By Naveen Arul Aug 14 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, used to track rates for ships carrying dry commodities, fell further on Tuesday due to excessive shipping cargoes. The main index, which gauges the cost of shipping commodities including iron ore, coal and grain, dropped 14 points to 750 points, or 1.83 percent. The index has fallen 26 days in a row. "The dry bulk rate environment declined again last week..driven largely by the oversupply of tonnage in the current market," Michael Webber, analyst at Wells Fargo said in a note to clients. The Baltic Exchange's capesize index lost 0.95 percent or 11 points, to reach 1,147 points. The average daily earnings of capesizes, which usually transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, slid $173 to $3,590. It has fallen almost 87 percent this year. Iron ore shipments, a raw material in steel manufacturing, account for around a third of sea-borne volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price developments remained a key factor for dry freight. "Iron ore prices have steadily declined and are rapidly heading for the $110 per ton-mark with some industry players indicating further downside still," Arctic Securities analyst Erik Nikolai Stavseth said. Limited buying interest from top consumer China drove spot iron ore prices to their lowest since December 2009 amid sluggish Chinese steel demand that is preventing a rebound in iron ore, even after it has slumped more than 18 percent this year. Growing ship supply has been outpacing commodity demand and is widely expected to weigh on dry bulk freight rates in the coming months. Global port congestion increased to 5 percent of the global fleet last week, driven primarily by an increase in vessels at anchorage in Chinese ports, Webber said. The Baltic Exchange's panamax index fell 1 point to 803 points. Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which typically transport 60,000 to 70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or grain, dropped $11 ending at $6,395. Reduced grain exports are hovering above the market in the smaller segments, Stavseth said. The average daily earnings for handysize and supramax ships, both fell, to $7,416 and $9,046, respectively. (Editing by Nina Chestney)