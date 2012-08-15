By Koustav Samanta
Aug 15 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index tracking rates for ships carrying dry commodities
fell on Wednesday on sluggish activity and lower rates across
vessel segments.
The main index, which factors in the average daily earnings
of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport
vessels, fell 22 points or 2.93 percent to 728 points, lows not
seen since late February.
The Baltic's capesize index dipped 27 points or 2.35
percent to 1,120 points.
Earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000
tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, have fallen 89 percent
this year.
"Capesize rates have collapsed post a small uptick in
mid-July and continued to edge downwards. Ample tonnage supply
and weak demand continues to weigh on spot rates," RS Platou
Markets analyst Herman Hildan said in a note.
The Baltic's panamax index slipped 2 points to 801
points, with average daily earnings for panamaxes falling $17 to
$6,378 on Wednesday. Panamaxes usually transport 60,000 to
70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or grains.
Average daily earnings for handysize ships were down $99 to
$7,317, while those for supramax ships were down $90 to $8,956.
"The smaller segments have seen a marginal pick up in
fixture activity but not enough to stem the decline in rates,"
analyst Hildan said.
Growing ship supply has been outpacing commodity demand for
quite sometime now and is widely expected to cap dry bulk
freight rate gains in the coming months.
The overall index, which gauges the cost of shipping
commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and fertiliser
has fallen about 58 percent this year.
(Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore; editing by Jason
Neely)