By Koustav Samanta
Aug 16 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry
commodities, fell on Thursday as rates for capesize vessels sank
to touch more than three-year lows due to chronic oversupply and
limited activity.
The main index, which gauges the cost of shipping
commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and
fertiliser, fell 8 points or 1.1 percent to 720 points.
The Baltic's capesize index slipped 15 points or
1.34 percent to 1,105 points, hitting its lowest this year.
Earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000 tonne
cargoes such as iron ore and coal, was down $141 at $2,877.
The capesize index has fallen about 90 percent this year and
is hovering at a level last seen in late 2008.
"Keeping buyers at bay were continued declines in Chinese
steel and international iron ore prices, which are down 16
percent and 24 percent, respectively, from the peak in April
this year," RS Platou Markets analyst Herman Hildan said in a
note.
Prices of raw material iron ore, which are hovering near
their lowest in more than 2-1/2 years, may fall further as
Chinese steel producers continue to curb output.
China's steel prices are expected to remain weak in the next
few months due to a supply glut that will offset an expected
increase in demand, the China Iron and Steel Association said.
Shipments of iron ore account for about a third of seaborne
volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price
developments remained a key factor for dry freight.
The Baltic's panamax index remained unchanged from
Wednesday at 801 points.
"Some activity in the Atlantic helped keeping Panamax rates
in check," analyst Hildan said.
However, earnings for panamaxes, which usually transport
60,000 to 70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or grains, have fallen
more than 51 percent this year.
The panamax segment seems to follow in the footsteps of the
capesize segment, with a huge influx of new vessels in the first
seven months of 2012, said Peter Sand, chief shipping analyst
with ship association BIMCO.
"We expect that 15.5 percent of the panamax fleet will be
less than a year old at the end of 2012. This puts mounting
pressure on owners to postpone deliveries or even better, to try
cancellation of orders if possible," he added.
Average daily earnings for handysize ships were down $54 to
$7,263, while those for supramax ships were down $96 to $8,860.
Growing ship supply has been outpacing commodity demand for
some time and is widely expected to weigh on dry bulk freight
rates in the coming months.
The overall index, which factors in the average daily
earnings of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk
transport vessels, has fallen about 59 percent this year.
(Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore; Editing by Anthony
Barker)