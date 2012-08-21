By Naveen Arul Aug 21 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, used to measure rates for ships carrying dry commodities, continued to fall on Tuesday due to lower capesize rates. The main index, which factors in the average daily earnings of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport vessels, dropped 2 points to 709 points, a low last seen in February this year. "To make matters worse, dry bulk scrapping is not keeping up with forecasts, which, when combined with a weak demand environment continues to put pressure on rates," Michael Webber, analyst at Wells Fargo said in a note. The Baltic Exchange's capesize index slipped about 0.5 percent or 5 points to 1,082 points. The average daily earnings for capesizes dipped $39 to $2,644 - its lowest this year. "Capesize rates reached a four-year low...as more newbuilding tonnage reached the already receding market faster than expected," Webber said. Capesize activity was limited due to a holiday in Singapore, RS Platou Markets analyst Frode Morkedal said. Capesize ships typically transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal. Shipments of iron ore, a raw material in steel manufacturing, account for about a third of seaborne volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price developments remained a key factor for dry freight. China steel futures fell for a seventh consecutive session to a record low on Tuesday, pressured by waning demand in the world's top steel market that has thinned appetite for iron ore, dragging it below $110 a tonne, a level last seen in 2009. Average daily earnings for handysize and supramax ships were down to $7,015 and $8,709, respectively. The Baltic's panamax index climbed 1.71 percent to 833 points, a gain of 14 points. Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually transport 60,000 to 70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or grains, were up $115 to $6,631. Growing ship supply has been outpacing commodity demand for some time and is widely expected to weigh on dry bulk freight rates in the coming months. (Editing by Alison Birrane)