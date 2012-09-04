Sept 4 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry
commodities, fell on Tuesday as rates for panamax vessels
continued to slip.
The main index, which factors in the average daily earnings
of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport
vessels, fell 5 points or 0.72 percent to 693 points.
The overall index, which gauges the cost of shipping
commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and
fertiliser, has fallen about 60 percent this year.
"Slack global demand for minerals and slowing exports of
soybeans from South America, combined with continued high
deliveries of new ships from yards, resulted in a widening gap
between supply and demand," RS Platou Markets analyst Frode
Morkedal said in a monthly report on Monday.
The Baltic's panamax index was down 28 points or
3.92 percent at 686 points.
Earnings for panamaxes, which usually transport 60,000 to
70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or grains, have fallen more than 58
percent this year.
The Baltic's capesize index, however, rose 6 points
or 0.51 percent to 1,186 points.
Average earnings for capesizes, which typically transport
150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, was up $109 to
$3,465 on Tuesday.
Shipments of iron ore account for about a third of seaborne
volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price
developments remained a key factor for dry freight.
Steel futures in Shanghai sank to an all-time low on
Tuesday, piling pressure on a global iron ore market reeling
from a slump in demand from China, the world's dominant
consumer.
"We speculate that the current situation is a reflection of
inventory depletions in China following a period of too high
steel production and iron ore imports, and consequently prices
are falling as inventories are drawn down," RS Platou Markets
analyst Herman Hildan said.
"Another reason prices are falling is the negative feedback
loop from Chinese traders defaulting on contract cargoes, which
forces the producers to sell at a discount in the oversupplied
spot market."
Iron ore prices are near their lowest level in three years
after having lost more than a third of their value since early
July.
(Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore; editing by Keiron
Henderson)