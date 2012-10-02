Oct 2 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry
commodities, rose 1 point on Tuesday amid increased activity in
the panamax and capesize segments.
The main index, which gauges the cost of shipping
commodities including iron ore, coal and grain, rose 0.12
percent to 778 points.
The Baltic's capesize index rose 16 points to 1,676
points, with average daily earnings for the vessels, which
usually transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and
coal, up $116 to $8,542.
Iron ore shipments account for around a third of seaborne
volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price
developments remained a key factor for dry freight.
Spot iron ore prices steadied on Tuesday amid a dearth of
bids and offers in both physical and forward swaps markets,
silenced by a week-long public holiday in top iron ore importer
China.
Prices of the metal are likely to bounce back when the
Chinese return next week after the Oct 1-5 National Day break
and replenish their stockpiles of the steelmaking raw material.
The Baltic's panamax index gained 24 points to 463.
The average daily earnings for panamaxes, which typically
transport 60,000 to 70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or grain,
rose$190 to $3,692.
Average daily earnings for handysize and supramax ships fell
to $6,656 and $8,549, respectively.
