Oct 5 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry
commodities, gained for the sixth straight day on Friday on
anticipation that China would build up inventories after
returning from a week-long holiday.
The main index, which gauges the cost of shipping
commodities including iron ore, coal and grain, rose 30 points
or 3.6 percent to 875 on Friday.
The Baltic's capesize index rose 59 points to 1,932.
Average daily earnings for the vessels, which usually transport
150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, rose 6.8
percent to $11,237.
Iron ore shipments account for around a third of seaborne
volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price
developments remained a key factor for dry freight.
Bids for iron ore forward swaps remained firm on Friday,
reflecting investor expectations spot iron prices would bounce
back as Chinese steel mills replenished inventories when they
returned next week.
However, thin volumes may have also helped exaggerate price
gains.
"We question how far the dry bulk recovery will reach
without a fundamental steel demand recovery," RS Platou Markets
analyst Frode Morkedal said in a note.
"Furthermore, higher international iron ore prices are
negative for the iron ore arbitrage, making domestic production
in China more viable."
The Baltic's panamax index gained 54 points to 598,
with average daily earnings for panamaxes, which typically
transport 60,000 to 70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or grain, up 10
percent to $4,769.
Average daily earnings for handysize and supramax ships fell
to $6,535 and $8,315, respectively.
The main index has risen 14.2 percent this week.
(Reporting By Shruti Chaturvedi in Bangalore; Editing by Pravin
Char)