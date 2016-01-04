Jan 4 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry bulk
commodities, fell on Monday inching near all-time lows, dragged
down by weak Chinese demand.
The overall index, which gauges the cost of shipping
cargoes including iron ore, cement, grain and coal, fell five
points or 1.05 percent, to 473 points.
The index hit an all-time low of 471 points on Dec. 16, the
lowest in records that date back to January 1985.
China's factory activity contracted for the 10th straight
month in December and at a sharper pace than in November, a
private survey showed, dampening hopes that the world's
second-largest economy will enter 2016 on a more stable
footing.
Chinese rebar futures fell 0.7 percent on the first trading
day of 2016 despite rising spot prices, with underlying demand
still weak.
Iron ore, the key ingredient for steelmaking, gave up early
gains as a global supply glut and shrinking demand in top
consumer China is expected to weigh on the commodity in
2016.
Chinese imports of coal and iron ore have remained weak in
recent months and worries over the health of the global economy
have also dented dry bulk shipping prospects.
The panamax index gained 2 points, or 0.43 percent,
at 464 points.
Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry
coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 to 70,000 tonnes, rose $14
to $3,706.
The capesize index, was up two points at 472 points,
even as average daily earnings decreased $154 to $4,811.
Capesizes typically transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron
ore and coal.
Among smaller vessels, the supramax index shed one
point at 449 points, and the handysize index slipped
three points to 267 points.
(Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru)