BRIEF-China Citic Bank gets regulatory approval to appoint deputy head of bank
* Says it gets regulatory approval to appoint Hu Gang as deputy head of bank
June 7 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, tracking rates for ships carrying dry bulk commodities, fell marginally on Tuesday hurt by weak demand across all vessel segments.
The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize shipping vessels, was down one point, or 0.16 percent, at 606 points.
The capesize index lost two points, or 0.22 percent, at 920 points.
Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were down $20 to $6,769.
The panamax index was down two points, or 0.37 percent, at 542 points.
Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 to 70,000 tonnes, decreased $19 to $4,330.
Among smaller vessels, the supramax index fell three points to 567 points, while the handysize index fell one point to 344 points. (Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru)
SINGAPORE/KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 Malaysia's Lotte Chemical Titan Holding has set a ceiling price of 8 ringgit a share for its planned IPO, giving it a total size of up to 5.9 billion ringgit ($1.37 billion), IFR Asia reported, citing three sources with knowledge of the deal.