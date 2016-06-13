BRIEF-bmp Holding Q1 consolidated revenue down at EUR 3.2 mln
* CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AMOUNTED TO EUR 3.2 MILLION IN FIRST THREE MONTHS OF YEAR, CORRESPONDING TO A YEAR-ON-YEAR DECREASE IN REVENUE (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 4.2 MILLION)
June 13 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, tracking rates for ships carrying dry bulk commodities, fell marginally on Monday on weaker demand for smaller vessels and panamaxes, partially offset by higher demand for capesizes.
The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize shipping vessels, was down one point, or 0.16 percent, at 609 points.
The capesize index gained eight points, or 0.8 percent, at 1,014 points.
Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were up $33 to $7,274.
The panamax index was down one point, or 0.18 percent, at 542 points.
Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 to 70,000 tonnes, decreased $10 to $4,327.
Among smaller vessels, the supramax index fell three points to 554 points, while the handysize index fell five points to 322 points. (Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* TO INCREASE COMPANY'S CAPITAL BY EUR 26,000,000 TO EUR 86,000,000 AGAINST CASH CONTRIBUTIONS BY ISSUANCE OF 26,000,000 NEW SHARES