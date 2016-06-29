BRIEF-Pegroco Invest to increase share capital through new issue
* AGM DECIDED TO INCREASE COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL BY NO MORE THAN SEK 81,521.76 THROUGH A NEW ISSUE, NOT EXCEEDING 2,717,392 ORDINARY SHARES
June 29 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry bulk commodities, rose on Wednesday, boosted by demand that is driving rates up across vessel segments.
The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize shipping vessels, was up 13 points, or 2.07 percent, at 640 points.
The capesize index climbed 19 points, or 2.03 percent, to 955 points.
Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were up $189 at $6,784.
The panamax index rose 16 points, or 2.59 percent, to 34 points.
Average daily earnings for panamaxes increased $121 to $5,069. Panamax vessels usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 to 70,000 tonnes.
Among smaller vessels, the supramax index rose 19 points to 606 points, while the handysize index rose 2 points to 338 points. (Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Claimants against Lehman Brothers’ main European arm will receive at least £5bn on top of the original £11.5bn amount awarded after the UK’s most senior court ruled they should receive statutory interest that has built up over the last eight years.