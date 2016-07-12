July 12 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, tracking rates for ships carrying dry bulk
commodities, gained on Tuesday as rates rose for panamax and
smaller vessels.
The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize,
panamax, supramax and handysize shipping vessels, was up 7
points, or 0.99 percent, at 711 points.
The panamax index rose 10 points, or 1.25 percent,
to 809 points.
Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry
coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000-70,000 tonnes, increased
by $85 to $6,469.
The capesize index fell 4 points, or 0.4 percent, to
987 points.
Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically
transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were
down $41 at $7,044.
Among smaller vessels, the supramax index rose 15
points to 666 points, while the handysize index was up 2
points at 358 points.
(Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)