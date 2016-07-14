Ghana's 91-day bill yield falls to 13.4700 pct
ACCRA, May 12 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill fell to 13.4700 percent at an auction on Friday, from 14.2141 percent at the last sale on May 5.
July 14 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, tracking rates for ships carrying dry bulk commodities, extended its rally on Thursday, driven by higher rates across all vessel types.
The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize shipping vessels, was up 12 points, or 1.65 percent, at 738 points.
The capesize index gained 10 points, or 0.99 percent, at 1,020 points.
Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were up $160 to $7,529.
The panamax index was up 23 points, or 2.81 percent, at 842 points.
Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 to 70,000 tonnes, increased $182 to $6,728.
Among smaller vessels, the supramax index rose 7 points to 686 points, while the handysize index rose 1 point to 361 points. (Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru)
ACCRA, May 12 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill fell to 13.4700 percent at an auction on Friday, from 14.2141 percent at the last sale on May 5.
SAO PAULO, May 12 Brazilian wind and hydropower company Omega Geração SA and shareholders registered for an initial public offering (IPO) with securities regulator CVM, the company said in a securities filing on Friday. (Reporting by Luciano Costa and Brad Haynes; Editing by Chris Reese)