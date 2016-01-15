Jan 15 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, which tracks rates for ships carrying industrial
commodities, touched a record low for the ninth straight session
Friday, mostly due to vessel oversupply and lack of global
demand.
The overall index, which gauges the cost of shipping
dry bulk cargoes including iron ore, cement, grain, coal and
fertiliser, was down 10 points, or 2.61 percent, at 373 points.
The index has plunged by over hundred points or about 22
percent this year. On Wednesday, it fell below 400 points for
the first time on record.
The capesize, panamax and handysize indices also touched
record lows on Friday.
The dry bulk sector has taken a beating from the slowdown in
Chinese business at a time when the sector is struggling with
huge overcapacity.
The capesize index shed 27 points, or 12 percent,
to 198 points on Thursday. Average daily earnings for capesize
vessels dropped $193 to a record low of $2,748.
"(The) fundamental problem is not fleet growth but negative
demand growth. Slowing economic growth and significant turmoil
in commodity prices is resulting in extremely low chartering
activity," said Clarksons Platou analyst Frode Morkedal.
Morkedal expects ship scrapping activities to surge and
newbuild deliveries to be postponed, resulting lower fleet
growth this year.
Capesizes typically transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as
iron ore and coal and have been particularly affected by a
fall-off in coal and iron ore demand in China.
The panamax index dropped 7 points to 381 points.
Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry
coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 to 70,000 tonnes, fell $54
to $3,049.
(Reporting By Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by
Katharine Houreld)