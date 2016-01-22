UPDATE 10-Oil settles flat; dips after API reports U.S. crude build
* Coming Up: U.S. API weekly petroleum inventories at 1630 GMT (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments following release of API data)
Jan 22 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, which tracks rates for ships carrying industrial commodities, extended its record low run to a 14th straight session on Friday on persistent vessel glut and weak demand.
The overall index, which gauges the cost of shipping dry bulk including iron ore, cement, grain, coal and fertiliser, fell 1 point, or 0.28 percent, to 354 points.
The dry bulk sector has taken a beating from the slowdown in Chinese business at a time when the sector is struggling with huge overcapacity.
The capesize index made recoveries for the second consecutive session, gaining 23 points, or 11.2 percent, to 229 points.
Average daily earnings for capesize vessels, which typically transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, rose $176 to $2,984.
The panamax index shed 12 points to record a new all-time low of 334 points.
Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 to 70,000 tonnes, fell $92 to $2,672. (Reporting By Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; editing by Sarah Young)
NEW YORK, May 16 The U.S. dollar index touched its lowest level since early November on Tuesday, hurt by weaker-than-expected U.S. housing data and as political turmoil in Washington raised anew concerns about the outlook for passing expected legislation.