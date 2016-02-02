Feb 2 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, which tracks rates for ships carrying industrial
commodities, slipped to another all-time low on Tuesday on
worries about vessel oversupply and slowing global demand.
The overall index, which gauges the cost of shipping
dry bulk including iron ore, cement, grain, coal and fertiliser,
fell four points or 1.3 percent to 310 points.
The index has yet to register a single session of gains this
year, tumbling around 35 percent and touching fresh lows in 20
of the 22 sessions.
A slowdown in the Chinese economy, which grew at its slowest
pace in a quarter of a century in 2015, and a huge over-capacity
in vessels has hit the index hard.
The capesize index rose two points or 0.9 percent to
217 points.
Average daily earnings for capesize vessels, which typically
transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal,
increased by $16 to $2,822.
The panamax index was flat at 282 points, the lowest
level recorded by the index on Monday.
Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry
coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 to 70,000 tonnes, was also
unchanged at $2,260.
The handysize index fell four points to 212 points,
while the supramax index fell 10 points to 289 points.
(Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark
Potter)