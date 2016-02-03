Feb 3 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, which tracks rates for ships carrying industrial
commodities, tumbled to another fresh low on Wednesday on
worries about vessel oversupply and slowing global demand.
The overall index, which gauges the cost of shipping
dry bulk including iron ore, cement, grain, coal and fertiliser,
fell seven points or 2.26 percent to 303 points.
The index has yet to register a single session of gains this
year, recording new lows in 21 of the 23 sessions.
A slowdown in the Chinese economy, which grew at its slowest
pace in a quarter of a century in 2015, and a huge over-capacity
in vessels has hit the index hard.
The capesize index fell eight points or 3.69 percent
to 209 points.
Average daily earnings for capesize vessels, which typically
transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal,
decreased by $47 to $2,775.
The panamax index rose two points, or 0.71 percent,
to 284 points.
Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry
coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 to 70,000 tonnes, rose $15
to $2,275.
The handysize index and the supramax index
fell nine points to 203 points, and to 280 points respectively.
(Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru; Editing by Greg
Mahlich)