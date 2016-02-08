Feb 8 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, which tracks rates for ships carrying industrial
commodities, registered a new all-time low on Monday on muted
vessel demand.
The overall index, which gauges the cost of shipping
dry bulk including iron ore, cement, grain, coal and fertiliser,
fell four points to 293 points. The index slid below the 300
mark for the first time on Feb. 4.
The index is yet to rise in a single session this year,
tumbling nearly 40 percent and touching fresh lows in 24 of the
26 sessions.
A slowdown in the Chinese economy, which expanded at its
slowest pace in a quarter of a century in 2015, and a huge
over-capacity in vessels has hit the index hard. Chinese markets
are closed from Feb. 8 to Feb. 12 for the Lunar New Year
holiday.
"The fundamentals that we are experiencing now are unlikely
to change much in the first half of this year so owners and
charterers should not expect too much recovery post Chinese New
Year," shipping services firm Braemar ACM said in a note Monday.
The capesize index fell five points to 207 points.
Average daily earnings for capesize vessels, which typically
transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, fell
$43 to $2,781.
The panamax index rose three points at 298 points.
Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry
coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 to 70,000 tonnes, rose $29
to $2,390.
(Reporting By Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru, editing by David
Evans)