Estonia will step up military cooperation and increase funding
to NATO's air mission in the Baltic region in response to a
surge in sorties along their borders by Russian planes, their
defence ministers said on Friday.
The three Baltic states have viewed their Soviet-era ruler
with increasing unease since Russia annexed Crimea in March and
as the conflict in eastern Ukraine has rumbled on.
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization mission has scrambled
its planes more than 100 times in response to Russian air
activity this year, three times more than in 2013.
On Monday, 28 Russian military planes including TU-95 and
TU-22 strategic bombers were intercepted over the Baltic sea
near Latvia's border. On Tuesday, one Russian plane violated
Estonia's airspace for less than a minute.
The situation was unprecedented and marked a turning point,
Latvia's Defence Minister Raimonds Vejonis told a news
conference.
Estonian Defence Minister Sven Mikser said such flights were
"unnecessary and provocative".
The Baltic countries, which are all NATO members, agreed to
contribute 3 million euros each a year to the air mission,
Vejonis said. Until now, Latvia's annual contribution has been 1
million euros.
Vejonis said Latvia might face additional provocations from
Russia when it takes over the rotating EU presidency in January.
"I am convinced that we will observe attempts to belittle both
the country and state officials. We have to face that, and we
are preparing for that," he said.
