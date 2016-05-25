By Anshuman Daga and Jonathan Saul
| SINGAPORE/LONDON
SINGAPORE/LONDON May 25 London's Baltic
Exchange has entered into exclusive talks with Singapore
Exchange (SGX) over a possible sale, months after
approaches from several suitors to acquire the centuries-old
business, sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
The Baltic Exchange and SGX declined to comment.
The advanced talks do not mean a sale is guaranteed, said
the sources, who declined to be identified as the news is not
public.
The London Metal Exchange, CME Group, ICE
, state-run conglomerate China Merchants Group
and Platts were among other potential bidders.
In late February, the Baltic Exchange confirmed it had
received a number of "exploratory approaches" after SGX said it
was seeking to buy the hub of the global shipping business.
One source said the potential deal might value Baltic at
about $100 million.
(Reporting by Jonathan Saul and Anshuman Daga; Editing by
Veronica Brown and Dale Hudson)