(Repeats story filed late Wednesday. No change to text.)
* Baltic Exchange privately owned by 380 shareholders
* Potential deal valued at about $100 million - source
By Anshuman Daga and Jonathan Saul
SINGAPORE/LONDON, May 25 The Singapore Exchange
(SGX) is in exclusive talks to buy London's Baltic
Exchange, which has been at the heart of the global shipping
industry for centuries, the two companies said on Wednesday.
Founded in 1744, the Baltic Exchange is no longer a forum
for chartering vessels but owns benchmark indexes for global
shipping rates and provides a trading platform for the
multi-billion dollar freight derivatives market.
The takeover talks come as the global shipping industry
grapples with the worst market conditions for decades after a
slump in commodity markets coincided with an increase in the
number of vessels, sending freight costs to record lows.
Earlier on Wednesday, sources told Reuters the Baltic and
SGX had entered into advanced talks, with one putting the value
of a potential deal at about $100 million.
The Baltic and SGX said in a statement later they had
entered a period of exclusivity which would expire on June 30.
A purchase by SGX, which has a market value of $5.9 billion,
would boost new Chief Executive Loh Boon Chye's plans to
diversify its revenue streams at a time when it has been hit by
sluggish equity listings and securities volumes.
"Additionally, Singapore's ambition to be a global maritime
hub further reinforces SGX's view of trying to do this
transaction," Loh told Reuters.
SGX sees huge long-term potential for freight derivatives
and clearing and has launched new products to increase the
appeal of its Asian pricing benchmarks for commodities such as
iron ore, liquefied natural gas and coking coal.
Baltic Chairman Guy Campbell said in a statement: "The board
considers this proposal is an exciting development for the
Baltic and all the stakeholders in the markets it serves."
"SGX has indicated that in the event its bid is successful,
it would maintain the current model for the Baltic business and
our presence and building in London, as the platform for the
Baltic's future growth."
The Baltic is owned by about 380 shareholders, many from the
shipping industry. It produces daily benchmark rates and indexes
used around the world to trade and settle freight contracts.
The Baltic said it would hold joint meetings with the SGX,
shareholders and wider members in the coming weeks to explain
the terms of the proposal before presenting an agreement which
could form the basis of a recommendation to shareholders.
Campbell said it had already spoken with a couple of
stakeholders, and the feedback had been "very supportive and
positive".
"I am very optimistic we will have a proposal to make to
shareholders," Campbell told Reuters. "We are doing it with the
intention of a successful outcome."
SGX said there was no assurance of an agreement.
In February, the Baltic confirmed it had received a number
of "exploratory approaches" after SGX said it was seeking to buy
it.
The London Metal Exchange, CME Group, ICE
, state-run conglomerate China Merchants Group
and Platts were among other potential bidders, sources told
Reuters previously.
(Editing by Veronica Brown, David Clarke and Mark Potter)