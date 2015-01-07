FRANKFURT Jan 7 Australian energy infrastructure investor Macquarie bought a 49.89 percent stake in Baltic 2, an offshore wind park owned by German utility EnBW, for 720 million euros ($856 million), EnBW said in a statement on Wednesday.

EnBW remains in charge of the park's operation and maintenance, the company said. ($1 = 0.8412 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Thomas Atkins)