By Anshuman Daga and Jonathan Saul
SINGAPORE/LONDON, Aug 2 Singapore Exchange Ltd
(SGX) is readying a formal offer to buy London's
Baltic Exchange following months of discussions that culminated
in exclusive talks between both parties, sources familiar with
the matter said on Tuesday.
Founded in 1744, the privately-owned Baltic Exchange is no
longer a forum for chartering vessels but owns benchmark indexes
for global shipping rates and provides a trading platform for
the multi-billion dollar freight derivatives market.
The sources said both sides had reached key milestones for a
deal to proceed and that SGX was getting ready to make a formal
offer.
The Baltic Exchange declined to comment, while an SGX
spokeswoman referred to a May statement where it said both
exchanges would benefit from new growth opportunities.
"There are certain elements of continuity and commitment
that are important to ensure that the deal is on track," said
one source, who declined to be identified.
On May 25, the two sides said SGX was in exclusive talks to
buy the Baltic, which were subsequently extended until Aug. 31.
Sources have put the value of the potential deal in the
region of $100 million.
The Baltic is owned by about 380 shareholders, many from the
shipping industry and a majority will need to approve any
acquisition. Their shares are estimated by market sources to be
at least 10 times higher than they were a year ago.
'NO BREXIT IMPACT'
A purchase by SGX would boost its plans to diversify revenue
streams at a time when it has been hit by sluggish equity
listings and securities volumes.
It would also benefit from a drop in the value of the pound.
Stirling fell 14 percent against the dollar after Britain's vote
in June to leave the European Union, but has since recovered
almost 4 percent.
Sources say any deal is unlikely to be affected by Brexit as
SGX is looking to expand its global presence in shipping and has
been developing Asian pricing benchmarks for commodities such as
iron ore, liquefied natural gas and coking coal.
SGX has recently come under criticism after a string of
trading disruptions.
The takeover talks come as the global shipping industry is
struggling with the worst market conditions for decades after a
slump in commodity markets coincided with an increase in the
number of vessels, sending freight costs to record lows.
The Baltic's daily benchmark rates and indices are used to
trade and settle freight contracts as well as data used in the
freight derivatives or FFA market, which allow investors to take
positions on freight rates in the future. The data is collected
each day from 48 market players known as panelists.
A potential hiccup was whether enough panelists would agree
to signing exclusivity for the data they contribute, which is
seen as a key requirement for a deal.
When asked about discussions with panelists, a Baltic
spokesman said the exchange was "pleased with the process".
The Baltic had set a deadline of July 29 for panelists to
sign up, which it said last week would "facilitate the
finalisation of an offer for the Baltic by SGX".
In February, the Baltic confirmed it had received a number
of "exploratory approaches" after SGX said it was seeking to buy
it.
The London Metal Exchange, CME Group, ICE
, state-run conglomerate China Merchants Group
and Platts were among other potential bidders, sources told
Reuters previously.
