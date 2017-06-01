COPENHAGEN, June 1 The European Commission will
work with the three Baltic states to link their electricity
grids to the EU through Poland by 2025 and achieve energy
independence from Russia, its energy commissioner said on
Thursday.
Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, which were all part of the
Soviet Union, want to reduce their dependence on Russian energy
by decoupling from the Integrated Power System (IPS) of Russia
and Belarus even though Russia has never cut power flows or
threatened to do so.
"We have been working quite a lot to finalise a political
agreement on the synchronisation of the Baltic States
electricity grids with the continental network," Climate and
Energy Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete told Reuters.
The commission and the Baltic States are in the final stage
of preparing a memorandum of understanding to politically
endorse the plan to link the bloc's power grid with the Baltics,
which could be signed later in June.
"With that MoU there will be agreed a commitment to ensure
the full independence of the Baltic States in operating the
electricity system through synchronisation of the Baltic States
with the European network by 2025," Canete said.
"We have studied all the details to see what option was most
cost-efficient and it is this that connects to the continental
Europe," the commissioner said.
The synchronisation would require an additional
interconnector between Poland and Lithuania, which would cost
around 190 million euros ($213.14 million).
Other options considered were a link via the Nordic
countries or operation of the Baltic system as a self-standing
region.
It has been a long-term wish of the Baltic countries to end
their dependence on energy from Russia, partly because of what
they say is a lack of transparency on upkeep of the network in
Russia.
Currently, Estlink connections between Estonia and Finland,
the LitPol Link between Lithuania and Poland and the Nordbalt
connection between Sweden and Lithuania have raised the
interconnectivity of the Baltics with the EU electricity market
to around 22 percent.
($1 = 0.8914 euros)
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Stephen Powell)