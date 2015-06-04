RIGA, June 4 Russia temporarily banned imports
of canned fish from Latvia and Estonia on Thursday on health
grounds, prompting Latvian accusations that Moscow was trying to
apply political pressure on the Baltic region.
Relations between the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and
Lithuania have been tense since the crisis over the pro-Russian
separatist conflict in Ukraine erupted last year, stirring
East-West tensions unseen since the Cold War.
The crisis has made Moscow uneasy about the Baltic trio's
membership of NATO and the euro zone. Latvia, Lithuania and
Estonia are all former Soviet republics bordering on Russia.
Russian veterinary service authorities said the ban was due
to fish products containing high levels of a toxic substance
called benzopyrene.
Disputes between Russia and the Baltic states about the
quality of canned fish have been going on for several years and
Moscow has increased laboratory inspections of fish products and
imposed import bans on individual companies.
Latvian Minister of Agriculture Janis Duklavs said Russia's
decision for a wider ban might not be related to the safety of
the fish.
"Perhaps I will not link the matter with Latvia's presidency
of the Council of the EU, but I will remind you that Lithuanian
milk producers had a similar problem when their country held the
presidency [back in 2013]," Duklavs told the Latvian national
news agency LETA.
In 2013, Russia suspended imports of dairy products from
Lithuania, a few weeks before it hosted a summit aimed at
pulling former Soviet republics like the Baltic states further
from Moscow's orbit.
Latvian fish producers export around half of their catch to
Russia.
(Reporting by Gederts Gelzis +371 2 6 376 863; Editing by Simon
Johnson)