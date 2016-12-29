VILNIUS Dec 29 U.S. President-elect Donald
Trump's choice for Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, will have
to explain his relationship with Russian leader Vladimir Putin
at his confirmation hearing, senior Republican senator John
McCain said on Thursday.
McCain, who is chairman of the U.S. Senate Armed Services
Committee, also called President Putin "a thug and a murderer".
Speaking on a tour of the Baltic states, where there is
widespread concern that Moscow wants to reassert its power
across the region, McCain said he had concerns about Tillerson,
who opposed sanctions on Russia after its annexation of Crimea.
"I and several of my colleagues have concerns about Mr
Tillerson, and some of his past activities, specifically his
relationship with Vladimir Putin," McCain told reporters.
"I have concerns but at the same time I'm certain we will
give Mr Tillerson an opportunity to make his case about why he
is qualified to be Secretary of State."
Exxon Mobil Chief Executive Tillerson could face a
rocky confirmation process, given worries among both Democrats
and Republicans about his connections with Russia and possible
conflicts of interest related to his business ties.
Relations between Moscow and Washington have deteriorated
following Russia's annexation of the Crimea in 2014, with the
two nations also at loggerheads over Syria.
The Obama administration also plans a series of retaliatory
measures against Russia for hacking into U.S. political
institutions and individuals and leaking information.
Trump has said that the United States should move on from
the controversy.
McCain, however, said the United States needed to reassure
voters there and abroad that elections would not be influenced
by foreign powers.
"I agree with president elect that we need to get on of our
lives - without having elections being affected by any outside
influence, especially Vladimir Putin, who is a thug and a
murderer," he said.
Fellow Republican senator Lindsey Graham, who is travelling
with McCain, called for sanctions against Russia to be widened
to target areas like energy and to be directly aimed at Putin.
"I think the sanctions need to go beyond what it is today,
they need to name Putin as an individual and his inner circle
because nothing happens in Russia without his knowledge and
approval," Graham said.
(Reporting by Andrius Sytas,; writing by Simon Johnson, Editing
by Angus MacSwan)