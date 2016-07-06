July 6 A Baltimore man pleaded guilty on
Wednesday to puncturing a fire hose at a burning pharmacy during
rioting last year, federal authorities said.
Gregory Butler Jr., 22, admitted to obstructing firefighters
battling a blaze at a CVS Health Corp pharmacy in April
2015, the office of the U.S. Attorney in Baltimore said in a
statement.
The drugstore was set afire during unrest after the funeral
of Freddie Gray, a black man who died from an injury suffered in
police custody. His death heightened a U.S. debate on police
treatment of minorities.
Butler said he had twice punctured the hose with a knife,
the statement said. The incident was caught on video and the
burning pharmacy became a symbol of unrest in the largely
African-American city.
Butler faces up to five years in prison.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Frances Kerry)