Kuwait's ruler to meet Saudi King over Qatar row-officials
DUBAI, June 6 Kuwait's ruler will travel to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for talks with King Salman over a Gulf Arab dispute with Qatar, Gulf Arab officials said.
AMSTERDAM Aug 23 Dutch construction company BAM made a net loss of 251 million euros in the first half of 2012 due to 397 million euros of writedowns on property operations as it expects a further drop in house prices in the Netherlands.
BAM said in statement Thursday it expected a further fall of house prices of 10 to 15 percent in the next three years, leading to writedowns of its land positions and the goodwill of its Dutch property operations. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger)
DUBAI, June 6 Kuwait's ruler will travel to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for talks with King Salman over a Gulf Arab dispute with Qatar, Gulf Arab officials said.
SINGAPORE, June 6 The costs of Qatari energy and commodity exports are likely to rise as the United Arab Emirates' ban on Qatari vessels cuts the ships off from the region's main refuelling port, forcing ships to sail further for fuel or pay higher prices.