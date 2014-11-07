BRIEF-Northeast Securities issues 2 bln yuan subordinated bonds
* Says it issues 2017 first tranche subordinated bonds worth 2 billion yuan
Nov 7 Koninklijke BAM Groep NV :
* Wins contract for new headoffice of AXA Belgium
* Joint venture contract value is about 40 million euros, half of this is for Interbuild
* Joint venture is also responsible for coordination of technical installations
* Joint venture is also responsible for coordination of technical installations
* Works are expected to complete at beginning of 2017
April 26 Sanxiang Impression Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/cNRI9L Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)