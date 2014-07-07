AMSTERDAM, July 7 Dutch construction company BAM
Group on Monday promised cost savings and property
divestments of some 200 million euros ($272 million) a year in
response to losses at two building projects in Germany and
Britain.
The builder promised annual cost savings of 100 million
euros a year and said it would raise working capital by 300
million euros by the end of 2015. It also said it hopes to raise
some 100 million euros a year through property divestments.
The company said it would also consider divesting other
assets to improve results. It said the cuts being made were
needed to keep the company within its banking covenants.
It said it expected to report a capital ratio of 20 percent
at the end of this month.
The project losses totalled 75 million euros and stemmed
from two unnamed projects in Germany and Britain. Adverse ground
conditions on the German project had required technical
solutions that had proved more expensive than expected.
Adverse ground conditions and bad weather had caused
unexpected problems in the mid-sized British project.
"Our underlying strategy is the right one, but our delivery
has not been good enough," said chief executive Nico de Vries in
a statement.
"It is fully clear to the executive board that BAM must act
urgently and decisively to get all parts of the group to
contribute positively to our results," he added.
The company made a profit before tax, impairments and
one-off charges of 49.8 million euros in 2013.
($1 = 0.7345 Euros)
(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)