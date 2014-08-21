(Repeats to fix formatting in 7th paragraph)
By Thomas Escritt
AMSTERDAM Aug 21 The head of Dutch construction
company BAM Group announced he would step down after a
turbulent first half that saw the company make major losses on
two large projects and its share price plunge.
Chief Executive Nico De Vries said he would leave the job to
allow his successor to carry out an 18-month turnaround
programme, which would involve 100 million euros ($133 million)
in annual savings, including job cuts in the Netherlands and
elsewhere and tighter risk controls.
"If you want to save 100 million euros in costs, that won't
happen by buying fewer paper clips," he said on Thursday.
Managing board member Rob van Wingerden, a 26-year veteran
of the company, will succeed him in October.
Shares in BAM - the Netherlands' biggest builder in terms of
revenue and among Europe's largest - have lost around half their
value in 2014 so far.
The company began the turnaround programme in July, when it
announced it had made big losses on two projects in Britain and
Germany, the result of having bid too keenly for the work during
the severe downturn in the European industry.
It followed similar warnings from other European
construction firms, including Britain's Balfour Beatty,
recently the target of a merger offer by rival Carillion
. Balfour's chief executive stepped down in May after it
made losses on projects it bid for during the downturn.
"For outsiders it is virtually impossible to see if there
are more bad projects down the road," wrote ING analyst Tijs
Hollestelle in a note. "We have a neutral view on the shares
because we believe it is extremely difficult to assess the
underlying balance sheet strength of BAM."
The company, which has 25,000 workers globally, has not
specified the scale of the job losses, or where they will be. De
Vries said the company would also save money by targeting bids
for contracts more carefully.
"Top management now looks at all bids and decides whether we
should bid with those risks or not," he said. "We are trying to
make sure projects are fully considered before they are begun,"
adding that there had been a tradition of improvisation in the
construction industry that needed to be reined in.
BREAKS EVEN
The company said it had broken even in the first half,
despite losing 68 million euros on the two unidentified
projects, and said it would make a full-year profit before tax,
impairments and restructuring charges of 20 million euros, less
than half last year's 49.8 million.
Shares in the company fell sharply on opening on Thursday
morning, before recovering to trade only 0.38 percent down at
1026 GMT.
His successor will give details of the restructuring
programme in October, De Vries said, adding that the company had
already incurred restructuring costs of 4.5 million euros in the
first half and would continue to incur costs throughout the
second half of 2014 and into 2015.
BAM, which had a turnover of 7 billion euros last year and
has strong positions in Belgium, Britain, Germany and Ireland as
well as the Netherlands, said it was seeing signs of recovery in
some sectors, including the Dutch residential property market.
The sale of commercial properties helped push overall group
revenue up in the first half by 5 percent on a year ago to 3.4
billion euros. The civil engineering business made a loss,
despite some revenue growth, because of the project writedowns.
(1 US dollar = 0.7538 euro)
(Editing by Greg Mahlich and Pravin Char)