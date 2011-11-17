* 9-mth net profit 84 mln eur vs 90.4 mln in Reuters poll

By Roberta Cowan

AMSTERDAM, Nov 17 Dutch builder Royal BAM Group NV may sell its consultancy and engineering arm as part of restructuring efforts as it grapples with a stagnant domestic housing market and weak results.

The largest construction group in the Netherlands also said on Thursday it would continue efforts to clear its stock of unsold properties, but warned this was likely to take several years.

"Results for the third quarter of 2011 show a trend of levelling off. The uncertain and unfavourable market conditions ... continue," Chief Executive Nico De Vries said, adding that BAM's businesses had been affected by falling volumes, fierce competition and a sharp fall in prices.

Its shares rose 2.6 percent in a weaker Amsterdam market, rallying from a more than eight-year low of 2.513 euros set the previous session.

The group swung to a nine-month net profit of 84 million euros ($113.7 million) from a loss of 45.5 million a year before. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast net profit of 90.4 million euros.

Revenue of 5.50 billion euros compared with a forecast 5.57 billion.

BAM said that as part of its restructuring plan, it would consider selling its engineering and consultancy unit Tebodin, which reported 155 million euros in revenue and 7.7 million euros in net profit in the first nine months.

The divestment could raise about 120 million euros for BAM, according to Michel Aupers, an analyst at Rabobank.

BAM said its property division reported a small loss for the first nine months, reflecting the weak state of the Dutch market, but is expected to break even for the full year.

"The priority remains on reducing the amount of invested capital by selling housing, continuing to develop the portfolio and selling land positions," it said in a statement.

"The aim is to reduce the invested capital by a third. In light of the current difficult market conditions, this will take several years."

BAM said it expects to sell about 2,200 homes in the Netherlands in 2011 and that the total number of unsold homes under construction or completed at the end of September had fallen by a third from the end of 2010. ($1 = 0.739 Euros) (Editing by Sara Webb and David Holmes)