* Sells 21.5 pct stake

* Belgian, Dutch investment companies are the buyers

* BAM to receive 238 mln euros incl. dividends

* Sticks to 2011 net profit forecast of 120 mln (Adds detail)

AMSTERDAM, Dec 22 Dutch builder BAM has sold its stake in dredging company Van Oord for 200 million euros ($261 million) to strengthen its financial position and focus on core operations in the face of a stagnating construction market.

Belgian investment company Cobepa and Dutch investment companies Janivo, Breedinvest and Rinkelberg have bought the 21.5 percent Van Oord stake, BAM said.

BAM has been trying to sell the stake since 2008 but postponed it due to the credit crisis. It will receive a total of 238 million euros including dividends, it said on Thursday, helping its shares to a 7-week high.

BAM, the Netherlands biggest construction company, has faced a stagnating housebuilding market at home and it warned last month of "decreasing volumes, fierce competition and a sharp fall in prices."

The building group said it would take a provision of 15 million euros to guarantee dividend payments for Van Oord the next five years, and stuck to its 2011 net profit forecast of 120 million euros.

BAM shares were up 9.1 percent at 3.05 euros by 1411 GMT, outperforming the Amsterdam midcap index, which rose 1 percent.

The rest of Van Oord, which competes with Dutch-listed Boskalis Westminster, is owned by MerweOord, the investment company of the Van Oord family.

($1 = 0.7664 euros) (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger. Editing by Jane Merriman)