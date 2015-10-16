AMSTERDAM Oct 16 Dutch contractor BAM Group
said on Friday it had won a 170 million pound ($262.7
million) contract to upgrade a major passenger route in
Scotland, in a further sign of the improving fortunes of the
troubled Dutch construction sector.
The deal, funded by the Scottish government, makes BAM the
lead contractor on a project to speed up journeys on the
commuter route between the North Sea oil hub of Aberdeen and the
far northern city of Inverness.
The company, which has taken on a string of infrastructure
contracts in its core north-west European markets this year, is
benefiting from an uptick in spending around the region.
The Netherlands has long been a major infrastructure and
engineering player, partly thanks to the low-lying coastal
country's need to invest heavily in water management, but the
post-2008 downturn hit the sector hard.
Earlier this year, engineering contractor Ballast Nedam
collapsed and was sold to a Turkish-owned group after cost
overruns on several products that it had bid for too
aggressively on to bring in work during the slowdown.
Under the new deal, BAM will build 16 miles (25.75 km) of
new track and a new station and upgrade signalling systems along
the route.
BAM this year completed the 294 million pound Borders
Railway, a two-year project to build a new railway linking the
Scottish capital Edinburgh with the country's south-east.
($1 = 0.6470 pounds)
