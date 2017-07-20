FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Payments group Ingenico to buy rival Bambora for 1.5 bln euros
#MovieReview
#RelianceJio
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
The debt threat lurking behind India's zombie power plants
Power Sector
The debt threat lurking behind India's zombie power plants
Lipstick Under My Burkha
Movie Review
Lipstick Under My Burkha
Tiananmen "Gentlemen" mum on Nobel laureate's death
Asia
Tiananmen "Gentlemen" mum on Nobel laureate's death
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 20, 2017 / 5:52 AM / a day ago

Payments group Ingenico to buy rival Bambora for 1.5 bln euros

2 Min Read

PARIS, July 20 (Reuters) - French payments specialist Ingenico is to buy rival Bambora from Nordic Capital for 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion), in the latest takeover deal to sweep the payments sector.

The acquisition of Stockholm-headquartered Bambora, which had gross revenues of 202 million euros in 2016, would lift Ingenico's earnings and lead to synergies, Ingenico said in a statement on Thursday.

"Coupled with the investments made in our platforms and the development of new technological features, Bambora will enhance our customer centric approach and will reinforce our online and in-store positioning through a perfect complementarity," said Ingenico Chairman and Chief Executive Philippe Lazare.

Ingenico's takeover of Bambora follows a similar move this month by credit card processor Vantiv to buy Worldpay for 7.7 billion pounds ($10 billion).

Payments companies have become targets for credit card companies and banks seeking to capitalise on a switch from cash transactions to paying by smartphone or other mobile devices. ($1 = 0.8688 euros) ($1 = 0.7679 pounds) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.