* FY pretax up 12 percent to 8.5 billion shillings
* EPS rises to 14.44 shillings from 14.02
* To pay final dividend of 8 shillings/shr to give 10
shillings total
* Inflation, uncertainty over Kenya elections a worry
(Adds outlook, details)
NAIROBI, Feb 23 The Kenyan unit of French
building materials maker Lafarge warned on Thursday
its performance this year could be affected by inflation and an
uncertain political outlook in the run-up to the country's
elections.
Bamburi, east Africa's biggest cement maker,
posted a 12 percent jump in full-year pretax profit to 8.5
billion shillings ($102.7 million), driven by higher sales
volumes and cost cutting.
But the company, which also has a unit in Uganda, said local
and global macroeconomic environment pressures clouded its
outlook.
"While early positive signs are starting to develop in the
United States economy, sovereign debt concerns in the Eurozone,
political instability in the Middle East, cost inflation in
developing markets, and uncertain political environment in Kenya
continue to make visibility difficult," it said in a statement.
Rates of inflation in both Kenya and Uganda have started
ticking lower, but still remain in double-digits, at a time when
food and fuel prices remain high.
Kenya is due to hold a general election by latest March next
year, the first national poll after violence erupted following a
disputed election in 2007, which brought business in east
Africa's biggest economy to a near halt.
Bamburi said 2011 profits were buoyed partly by a 28 percent
rise in turnover to 35.9 billion shillings, driven by increased
domestic and export sales from the group's new line in Uganda,
which had previously struggled.
The company said its performance was strong enough to ward
off surging fuel, transport and power costs to push operating
profit 9 percent higher to 7.9 billion shillings.
The shilling depreciated significantly against the dollar
last year, hitting a low of 107 in October due to soaring
inflation, which helped to cushion earnings for exporters, in
spite of a fall in Kenyans' spending power.
Earnings per share rose to 14.44 shillings from 14.02 in the
previous year. The firm said it would pay a final dividend of 8
shillings per share and a total dividend of 10 shillings.
($1 = 82.8000 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by James Macharia)