NAIROBI Feb 23 Kenyan cement maker
Bamburi, a unit of French building materials maker
Lafarge, posted a 12 percent rise in full-year pre-tax
profit on Thursday, but warned that its performance this year
could be affected by inflation.
Bamburi said profit rose to 8.5 billion shillings ($102.66
million) driven by the high interest rate on deposits and
exchange gains, which were partially eroded by higher loan
financing costs for new capacity in Uganda.
Earnings per share rose to 14.44 shillings from 14.02 in the
previous year.
($1 = 82.8000 Kenyan shillings)
