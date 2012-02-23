NAIROBI Feb 23 Kenyan cement maker Bamburi, a unit of French building materials maker Lafarge, posted a 12 percent rise in full-year pre-tax profit on Thursday, but warned that its performance this year could be affected by inflation.

Bamburi said profit rose to 8.5 billion shillings ($102.66 million) driven by the high interest rate on deposits and exchange gains, which were partially eroded by higher loan financing costs for new capacity in Uganda.

Earnings per share rose to 14.44 shillings from 14.02 in the previous year. ($1 = 82.8000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Duncan Miriri)