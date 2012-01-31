By Douwe Miedema

LONDON Jan 31 Carlo Calabria, Bank of America Corp Merrill Lynch's former top merger banker outside the United States, has left the bank, Bank of America said, after ceding his role to Adrian Mee over a year ago.

Calabria joined Merrill Lynch -- which was bought by Bank of America in a 2008 rescue bid -- in 2005, and he became head of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the European, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and the Asian-Pacific regions.

But Bank of America hired Mee from Nomura for that role late in 2010, and it was not clear what Calabria's plans at Bank of America were ever since.

Calabria would be taking positions on the boards of some companies in Italy, a source familiar with the situation said. Calabria could not be reached for comment.

Before joining Merrill Lynch, Calabria worked for Credit Suisse First Boston.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch moved up to 9th position in the M&A league in EMEA in 2011, from 12th a year earlier, and to 6th from 10th in the overall investment banking league table, which also includes the capital markets business.