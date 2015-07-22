HONG KONG, July 22 (IFR) - Jason Cox, co-head of Asia Pacific global capital markets at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, has resigned from the bank after working more than 10 years there, according to multiple sources familiar with the situation.

Cox is currently on gardening leave and will be staying in the industry.

Cox was appointed as co-head of Asia Pacific global capital markets in 2012 alongside James Fleming. In March 2014, Fleming moved to London to head BofA Merrill's UK ECM business. Peter Guenthardt replaced Fleming as co-head of Asia Pacific global capital markets. (Reporting By Fiona Lau; Editing by Vincent Baby)