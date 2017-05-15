LONDON, May 15 (IFR) - Marc Tempelman, vice-chairman of capital markets at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, is retiring from the bank, according to a market source.

Tempelman joined Merrill Lynch in 1997 and has held a variety of senior roles, particularly covering financial institutions group clients.

He was co-head of EMEA corporate banking and debt capital markets for two years until October 2016, when the bank reshaped the operation and split the management of DCM from corporate banking.

Before that he was the co-head of the Financial Institutions Group, EMEA, from 2011 until 2014. He ran the combined FIG DCM and corporate banking teams after he returned to London in 2009, following a two-year stint leading the FIG capital markets and financing team for the Americas in New York.

He will continue working at the bank for the next few weeks as part of a handover process with the team and clients, according to a BAML spokesperson. (Reporting by Alex Chambers)