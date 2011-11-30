LONDON Nov 30 Bank of America Merrill Lynch has appointed Luigi Gubitosi, the former CEO of telecom company Wind, as head of corporate and investment banking for Italy, according to an internal memo.

Gubitosi joined Wind in 2005 and spent 19 years at Italian car maker Fiat prior to that. He will also take on the role of country executive for Italy.

Enrico Chiapparoli and Diego Selva have been appointed co-heads of investment banking for Italy. Both joined the firm in the mid-1990s.

Alessandro Gumier will remain head of corporate banking for Italy.