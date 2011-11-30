EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
LONDON Nov 30 Bank of America Merrill Lynch has appointed Luigi Gubitosi, the former CEO of telecom company Wind, as head of corporate and investment banking for Italy, according to an internal memo.
Gubitosi joined Wind in 2005 and spent 19 years at Italian car maker Fiat prior to that. He will also take on the role of country executive for Italy.
Enrico Chiapparoli and Diego Selva have been appointed co-heads of investment banking for Italy. Both joined the firm in the mid-1990s.
Alessandro Gumier will remain head of corporate banking for Italy.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has