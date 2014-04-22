NEW YORK, April 22 (IFR) - Jim Probert, a 20-year veteran at
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, has been promoted to be the new
head of global capital markets at the bank.
Probert replaces Lisa Carnoy, who is moving internally to
take up a position at the US Trust division, which is part of
the bank's global wealth management business.
Probert is currently the head of the bank's Americas
investment-grade debt capital markets, a post he has held since
2010.
He joined Bank of America in 1994 as a principal and head of
European investment-grade syndicate in London, and then returned
to the US in 1996.
In his new role, Probert will report to Christian Meissner,
BAML's head of global corporate and investment banking.
At US Trust, Carnoy will act as division executive for
Northeast and Metro New York and report to Keith Banks,
president of US Trust.
She will also be responsible for driving the partnership
between global banking and markets and global wealth and
investment management (GWIM) divisions.
Carnoy will become a member of the GWIM leadership team and
will join Bank of America's operating committee.
Reporting to Carnoy are US Trust Northeast division lead Ann
Limberg and US Trust Metro New York division lead Tom Boehlke,
as well as senior client relationship executive Jennifer
Povlitz.
Brendan Hanley and Andrew R. Karp have meanwhile been named
co-heads of Americas investment-grade capital markets.
Karp joined the bank nearly 10 years ago and has led the
region's investment-grade syndicate since 2010.
He has been responsible for underwriting, marketing and
distributing investment-grade corporate bonds and emerging
market debt, as well as preferred and hybrid securities in the
Americas.
Hanley has been with BAML since 2005, responsible for
coverage of the consumer products and retail sectors within
investment-grade capital markets.
