LONDON May 18 Bank of America Merrill Lynch has reorganised its energy, power and mining investment banking teams, combining them under the leadership of Julian Mylchreest, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Mylchreest, head of global energy and power investment banking since 2010, will oversee the newly formed global natural resources group.

Omar Davis has been appointed head of global mining, expanding his previous role covering Europe, the Middle East and Asia, whilst Ray Wood will continue to oversee the global power sector within the new division.

"Bringing together energy and mining will drive natural synergies between our two global resource businesses, help us to drive growth and enhance our position in this important area of focus," the memo said.

A spokeswoman for Bank of America Merrill Lynch confirmed the contents of the memo. (Reporting by Clara Denina, Editing by Anjuli Davies)