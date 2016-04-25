LONDON, April 25 (IFR) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch has
appointed Luigi Rizzo as head of its investment banking in
Europe and named a trio of bankers as co-heads of global mergers
and acquisitions.
Rizzo was previously BAML's head of M&A for Europe, Middle
East and Africa (EMEA). He joined the bank in 2013 from Goldman
Sachs, where he spent 20 years, including leading its EMEA
financial institutions advisory practice.
A memo sent to staff on Monday said as head of investment
banking for EMEA, Rizzo will report locally to Bob Elfring, head
of EMEA corporate and investment banking, and globally to Karim
Assef and Diego De Giorgi, co-heads of global investment
banking.
BAML also appointed Patrick Ramsey, Jack MacDonald and
Adrian Mee as co-heads of global M&A, according to a separate
memo to staff.
Ramsey and MacDonald are currently co-heads of Americas M&A
and Mee is head of international M&A. They will remain based in
New York, Palo Alto and London, respectively.
(Reporting by Steve Slater)