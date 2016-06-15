NEW YORK, June 15 Bank of America Merrill Lynch is launching an electronic trading platform that it says will improve liquidity in the leveraged loan market, sources said.

The platform, Instinct Loans, allows multiple participants to bid on a specified number of loans during a session, according to sources and a factsheet BAML distributed to clients. Other asset classes including high-yield bonds already have electronic trading platforms, while loan trading may be completed over the phone.

As banks retrench from market making due to regulatory pressure, electronic trading platforms may improve liquidity by facilitating multiple offers for the debt. The increase in potential bids, matching buyer and seller, may also help improve settlement times, an area criticized by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which is concerned long delays under the current system may prohibit funds from meeting redemptions during volatility.

"Dealers aren't making markets in the same way they had in the past, so the ability to find other counterparties is increasingly important," Sean Davy, a managing director at the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA), said in a telephone interview.

With electronic trading, a manager can use a platform to trade with another asset manager, something they couldn't have done directly before, which can help liquidity, he said.

While electronic trading has been used in other asset classes - it made up about 20% of trades in the of the US investment-grade bond market in 2015, according to a Greenwich Associates report cited by a SIFMA presentation - leveraged loan trades are typically completed on the phone, what BAML calls voice trades.

There was US$628bn of par, or performing, loan trades in 2015, down from a five-year high of US$647.3bn in 2014, according to Markit. Leveraged loans back buyouts including Carlyle Group's purchase of information management system provider Veritas.

Under the new system, the BAML trading desk will set fixed, mid-market prices for large syndicated loans and host a matching session where clients can bid or offer against that mid price, according to the fact sheet. When two participants match, the trade is completed. The price will be specified once per session and will not fluctuate with market activity outside the session.

BAML traders may participate in the session by submitting bids or offers on the same terms and with the same level of information as clients, according to a frequently-asked-questions document distributed to clients.

The bank will continue to make markets and trade loans through traditional trading.

The electronic trading process "provides the collective group of buyers and sellers the opportunity to benefit from additional liquidity," BAML said in the FAQ. "With all trading set around a fixed mid-market price, negotiation is eliminated, and buyers and sellers are paired together without friction."

A BAML spokesperson declined to comment beyond a June 8 news release announcing the platform.

As part of the system, BAML is offering settlement within three days for an additional fee, according to sources. It took 19.3 days to complete a loan trade last year, according to Markit; the loan trade group the Loan Syndications and Trading Association recommends seven days. High-yield bond trades are completed in three days with efforts underway to shorten that to two days.

Leveraged loans are less standardized than bonds and may need a borrower to approve a new investor before a trade can be completed, which can delay the time it takes to complete the transaction.

In a September proposal to improve the risk management of mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, typical components of retirement plans, the SEC criticized lengthy settlement times, noting concern that funds may not be able to quickly meet redemptions in a volatile market.

If a loan trade on the Instinct platform is unable to settle via assignment, it will settle by participation, according to the FAQ.

Unless specified, trades are not expected to incur an assignment fee, according to the FAQ. If assignment fees are due, BAML will pay one full fee per trade and the participant will be responsible for any additional fees. An assignment fee is charged by some dealers if a trade is completed by a bank that is not the administrative agent of the loan.

Investors are split on the introduction of electronic trading to the loan market, though many said they were waiting to try the platform before making a final judgment.

"What we are seeing now is an evolution with lots of experimentation," SIFMA's Davy said of electronic trading. "There is a lot of different methodology to move things into the electronic sphere." (Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing By Michelle Sierra and Jon Methven)