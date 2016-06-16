NEW YORK, June 16 Bank of America Merrill Lynch will launch Thursday the first two sessions of its new electronic loan trading platform, according sources.

The first session of Instinct Loans will be held from 10-10:30 a.m., with a second session scheduled for 2-2:30 p.m., the sources said.

"We look forward to you leveraging Instinct Loans for efficient pricing, transparent liquidity and seamless execution," BAML send in an e-mail to clients Thursday about the launch.

The platform allows multiple participants to bid on a specified number of loans during a session, according to sources and a fact sheet BAML distributed to clients last week.

The BAML trading desk will set fixed, mid-market prices for large syndicated loans and host a matching session where clients can bid or offer against that mid price, according to the fact sheet. When two participants match, the trade is completed. The mid price will be specified once per session and will not fluctuate with market activity outside the session.

Other asset classes including high-yield bonds already have electronic trading platforms, while loan trading is typically completed over the phone.

A BAML spokesperson declined to comment. (Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing By Michelle Sierra and Jon Methven)