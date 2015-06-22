MILAN, June 22 French banking group BPCE cut its stake in Italy's Banca Carige to 1.851 percent from 4.925 percent, according to filings published by market watchdog Consob on Monday.

The transaction took place on June 12, four days after the Italian mid-sized bank launched a 850-million-euro rights issue to plug a capital shortfall unveiled by a Europe-wide health check of the sector.

The cash call will end on June 25. (Reporting by Francesca Landini)