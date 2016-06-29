MILAN, June 29 Italy's Banca Carige sees its capital strength diminishing in the next four year with its fully phased CET 1 ratio falling 11.5 percent by 2020 as the lender sells a consistent amount of the bad loans it owns.

The mid-tier bank, which emerged as one of the weakest lenders in the Euro zone after a 2014 health check of the sector, had a CET 1 ratio of 12.4 percent at end-March.

"Capital measures will be considered only if necessary," the bank said on Wednesday in a slide presentation of its updated business plan, which had been requested by the European Central Bank. (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Andrea Mandala)