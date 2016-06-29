(Recasts and adds details)

By Francesca Landini and Andrea Mandala

MILAN, June 29 Italy's Banca Carige pledged on Wednesday to more than halve its 3.5 billion euro ($3.9 billion) bad loan portfolio by the end of next year, acknowledging the move would dent its capital base.

Carige emerged as one of the weakest lenders in the euro zone after a 2014 sector health check and had to raise capital last year. It remains under the spotlight after a fall in its direct funding at the end of 2015 and the first quarter of 2016.

Responding to a European Central Bank (ECB) request to update its business plan to cut risks, Carige said it would sell 1.8 billion euros ($2 billion) in non-performing loans by 2017.

In the 2016-2020 plan the mid-tier bank also said its bad loan coverage ratio would rise to 47 percent in its first-half results this year, from a ratio of 42.4 percent at end-2015.

Carige's shares have shed 70 percent of their value so far this year and the management has denied several times it needed a capital increase.

"Capital measures will be considered only if necessary," the bank said in a presentation of its updated business plan.

The bank, however, acknowledged its capital strength would diminish in the next four years, with its CET 1 ratio expected to fall to 10.3 percent in 2017, before rising to 11.5 percent in 2020 as the sale of non-performing loans would likely be at prices below book value.

Italian banks have piled up around 200 billion euros in gross non-performing loans due to a harsh recession and have resisted pressure to shed them as prices specialist investors are ready to pay are, in many cases, below their book value.

The bank had a CET 1 ratio of 12.4 percent at end-March, above a minimum capital requirement set by the ECB of 11.25 percent last year.

In a conference call with analysts, Carige's chief executive Guido Bastianini did not say whether the updated plan had already been cleared by the ECB, but added the central bank could reduce the lender's minimum capital requirement after it shed bad loans.

The bank will use all the tools available to sell its bad loans, including a state guarantee and a bank rescue fund sponsored by the Italian government, it said. ($1 = 0.9006 euros) (Editing by Alexander Smith)